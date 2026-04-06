Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 8

Boston College baseball split its slate of games last week.

The Eagles picked up a 7-4 midweek win over Maine on Tuesday after a late inning comeback where BC scored four unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth.

Boston College also suffered a series loss to UNC over the weekend. The Eagles won the opening game of the set 6-1 on Thursday, then lost the next two games 5-2 on Friday and 8-7 on Saturday after the Tar Heels scored seven consecutive runs.

With the performance, Boston College fell to No. 23 in both D1Baseball and Baseball America’s Top 25. Last week, the Eagles were No. 22 in D1Baseball’s poll and No. 21 in Baseball America’s poll.

Both outlets had the same top five teams this week. UCLA came in at No. 1, followed by Texas at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Florida State at No. 5.

In total, six ACC teams were ranked among D1Baseball and Baseball America. Both sites have Georgia Tech, Florida State, UNC, and Virginia in the rankings, however Baseball America also has NC State ranked at No. 15 while D1Baseball has the Wolfpack out.

This week, Boston College will have its first slate of all unranked teams for the first time in a few weeks. The Eagles will have a double midweek against UMass (Beanpot Round 1) and Dartmouth as well as host Virginia Tech this weekend.

The second game of the series with the Hokies will be played at Fenway Park for the annual ALS Game which honors the life and legacy of former BC baseball player Pete Frates.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 8

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 29-2 Texas, 26-5 Georgia Tech, 26-5 Georgia, 27-6 Florida State, 24-7 UNC, 27-5-1 Oregon State, 24-6 Alabama, 25-8 Mississippi State, 25-7 Southern Miss, 23-9 Coastal Carolina, 23-8 UCF, 20-9 Virginia, 24-9 USC, 27-6 Auburn, 22-9 Oklahoma, 21-10 West Virginia, 21-7 Texas A&M, 25-6 Nebraska, 26-6 Arizona State, 23-9 Oregon, 24-8 Arkansas, 20-13 Boston College, 22-11 LSU, 22-11 Ole Miss, 22-11

Dropped Out: Florida, Kentucky

Baseball America Rankings- Week 8

(ranking, team)

UCLA Texas Georgia Tech Georgia Florida State UNC Oregon State Alabama Mississippi State Auburn USC Southern Miss Oklahoma Coastal Carolina NC State Texas A&M UCF West Virginia Arizona State Nebraska Florida Arkansas Boston College Jacksonville State Virginia