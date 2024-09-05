Boston College Athletics Announces Eagles of the Week, The Rundown: September 5, 2024
Boston College Athletics has released its Eagles of the Week. This week, the student-athletes selected play among four different sports, football's Max Tucker, men's golf's Ben Hong, volleyball's Julia Haggerty, and field hockey's Peyton Hale.
Tucker helped Boston College to a victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day Night as he recorded an interception for 58 yards and returned it to the FSU7. The Eagles would go on to score a touchdown on that possession.
Hong aided the men's golf team to win the 2024 Red Bandanna Invitational while also winning the individual title in the tournament. He, alongside teammated Markus Lam, finished at the top of the leaderboard with a -1 total.
Haggerty helped the Eagles to sweep the Boston College Invitational. Over the course of three matches, Haggerty tallied 13 kills and 25.5 points.
Hale tallied three points and one assist for seven points in Boston College's first two field hockey games, including one game-winning goal.
- The Boston College ski team is showcasing incoming players on the team. On Wednesday, the account featured Henry Krehbiel. "To kick off our incoming eagle introductions, we have Henry Krehbiel, an incoming freshman from Marin County, California. Henry skied out of Proctor Academy before joining the Burke ETEAM for his PG year. Fun fact: Henry once ate 42 oysters in one sitting. Welcome Henry!'
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien was named Week 1's Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
- Boston College football has named its Players of the Game, War Eagles, and Scout Team from the program's 28-13 win over Florida State on Monday night.
