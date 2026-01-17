No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey Suffers Overtime Loss to No. 14 Providence

CHESTNUT HILL Mass.— The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (11-7-1, 7-4-0 HE) men’s hockey team suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the No. 14 Providence Friars (12-7-2, 7-3-1 HE) on Friday night.

After an aggressive start to open the contest, Boston College struck first 1-0 with a goal by center Brady Berard at the 9:12 mark of the first period on a tip-in. Berard’s third goal of the season was assisted by defenseman Aram Minnetian and right winger Landan Resendes.

Seconds after the first goal of the night, Providence responded as right winger Clint Levens scored the equalizer unassisted at 19:24 to knot things up at 1.

The contest remained tied until the final seconds of the first. Providence center Aleksi Kivioja got one to go at 19:52.9, capitalizing off a turnover by Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue to send the Friars into the first intermission with the 2-1 advantage.

Providence defenseman Kale McCallum scored the Friars’ third unanswered goal at 8:42 of the second period with help from left winger Beau Jelsma and defenseman Tomas Machu to extend the Friars’ lead by two goals 3-1.

Less than 40 seconds later, Boston College stopped Providence's run and got back within one 3-2 after left winger Teddy Stiga scored his fifth of the season at 9:18. Stiga’s goal was assisted by center Andre Gasseau, who returned to the lineup on Friday night after dealing with an injury that has sidelined him since Oct.

Down the stretch of the second period, neither team was able to execute another score and Providence went into the second intermission with its one-goal lead.

Boston College had one power play in the back half of the period after Providence defenseman Alexander Bales was called for a two-minute minor interference penalty at 17:30, but the Eagles could not capitalize on it. In total, BC went 0-for-2 on power-play attempts.

The Eagles evened things up at 3 at 11:18 in the third period with a goal by right winger Will Moore with help from Gasseau and Stiga. Providence challenged for goaltender interference, but after a review the call was upheld.

After a scoreless eight minutes and 42 seconds in regulation, the contest went into overtime where Providence right winger Logan Sawyer scored the game-winning goal at 1:22.

Next up, Boston College and Providence will play the series finale at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I., on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

