Boston College Extends Scholarship Offer to 3-Star Georgia Native

Since the hiring of former Auburn assistant general manager Kenyatta Watson, Boston College has deployed a much different recruiting tactic than in years past, focusing more on the southeastern region of the country than possibly ever before.

Just this week, the Eagles staff has extended now six offers to prospects from the state of Georgia, several of whom are current high school teammates. The latest player to receive an offer is 3-Star cornerback Rilee Drew from Grayson High School. He took to social media to share the news on Thursday, January 15.

Three of Drew's current teammates, Joreal Ellinger, Rome Samuels and Jett Watson, also received offers from Boston College this week.

Standing at 5-foot-9, 150 lbs., Drew is ranked as the No. 68 player at his position in the nation and the No. 79 overall prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Though a bit undersized, the 3-Star prospect makes up for it with excellent speed and athleticism, both of which he was able to display this season despite limited game action.

He saw time in nine of Grayson's 13 games, finishing the year with eight tackles, 12 pass deflections and an interception. While he was utilized somewhat sparingly, Drew still managed to show off his impressive coverage ability, as well as his natural instincts in the defensive backfield.

The Georgia native already holds a strong list of offers outside of Boston College, including the likes of Auburn, Indiana, Duke and several more. He has also taken unofficial visits to Ole Miss, Duke, Kansas State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Ohio State, and is also expected to make an appearance at the Junior Days for both Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

As of now, Boston College holds four commitments in the 2027 class and is ranked as the No. 19 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While it is still quite early in the cycle, the Eagles are seemingly on pace to put together a strong group and potentially bounce back after a disastrous 2025 season.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

Read More from Boston College Eagles on SI...