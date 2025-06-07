Boston College Athletics Named Finalist for Community Service Award, The Rundown: June 7, 2025
Boston College Athletics has been named a finalist alongside Tulane and Western Michigan for the 2025 Community Service Award.
The award is presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the Fiesta Bowl.
"On behalf of the Fiesta Bowl, we congratulate Boston College, Tulane University and Western Michigan University as the three finalists for the 2024-25 NACDA Community Service Award," said Erik Moses, Fiesta Bowl Executive Director & CEO in the official press release. "All three athletics departments have exhibited dedicated service to their respective communities this past year. They are prime examples of why the Fiesta Bowl is proud to partner with NACDA to present this outstanding honor recognizing the servant leadership efforts by student-athletes across the country."
The winner will be announced at the 60th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention in Orlando, Fla., on June 10.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, June 7.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, June 6.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
84 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball's Esteban Garcia and Owen DeShazo helped the Lakeshore Chinooks earn a walk-off win in the summer league.
- Boston College women's basketball alum Taylor Ortlepp ('20) visited campus this week. Ortlepp played four seasons with the Eagles from 2016-20 and averaged 27.5 minutes, 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in her collegiate career.
- Class of 2028 quarterback prospect Jeremiah Lattier will be attending Boston College's camp on June 8.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“His pessimism is not voiced for the assimilation of the public … but it is for the members of his football squad, alone.”- The New York Times on Gil Dobie
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social