Boston College Athletics Season Kicks Off This Week: The Rundown
The Boston College 2025-26 athletics season officially kicks off this week.
The women’s soccer team opens its campaign hosting Stonehill on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. The contest marks the first of the school year.
Other games on the slate for this week include field hockey’s scrimmage against UMass Lowell at home on Friday morning at 11 a.m., and men’s soccer’s exhibition at UConn on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
No events are scheduled for Tuesday, August 12.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, August 11.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball has signed freshman guard Jocelyne Grier from Charlotte, N.C.
- The 2025 Bednarik Award Watch List has been released and features 15 players from the ACC. No Boston College player landed on the list.
- Boston College was mentioned in the latest Games With Names podcast episode, hosted by New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It hurts. It’s one of those things that’s always a part of you. Falling short of what you ultimately set out to do is tough. But that’s life. There’s so many things in your life that are going to go that way. You’ve got to pick up and move on.”- Matt Ryan on losing the Super Bowl
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social