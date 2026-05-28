Boston College Men's Basketball Releases ACC Opponents For 2026-27 Season

Boston College men’s basketball has announced its ACC opponents for the 2026-27 season.

During the upcoming campaign, the Eagles will host Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, UNC, Notre Dame, SMU, and Virginia Tech as well as travel to Cal, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

ACC opponents are set for 26-27 🦅



Secure your tickets ⤵️

🎟️https://t.co/9phs0CdzI9 pic.twitter.com/qBt75ZpcR6 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) May 28, 2026

Prior to the 2025-26 season, the ACC announced that it was moving to an 18-game conference schedule rather than the previous 20. In the change, teams would have a primary opponent that they would play twice each season, one home and one away, as well as a variable partner that they would play twice, once at home and once away, that changes each season.

On top of that, each team will play one game against 14 of the remaining 15 teams in the conference either at home or away.

“As a league, we have been transparent about the importance of ACC Men’s Basketball and specifically our commitment to ensuring it is best positioned for the future,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D in the official press release on the change in 2025. “Moving to an 18-game conference schedule is a direct result of our ongoing strategic review and analysis and provides our schools a better balance of non-conference and conference games, while also allowing them more autonomy in the scheduling process. This decision reflects our on-going prioritization to do what’s best for ACC Men’s Basketball, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of our membership and the support from our television partners.”

Boston College’s primary partner is Notre Dame. In the upcoming season, the Eagles’ variable partner will be Virginia Tech.

Last season, Boston College’s variable partner was Miami. The Eagles hosted the Hurricanes on Feb. 7, a game that Miami won 74-68. Later in the season. Boston College traveled to Coral Gables, Fla., on Feb. 28 and Miami won that game 76-54.

The Hurricanes are the one ACC team that the Eagles will not face for the 2026-27 season.

The full conference schedule with dates, times, and networks will be announced in September.

Boston College’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:

Home:

Notre Dame/at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech/at Virginia Tech

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

SMU

Away:

at California

at NC State

at Pitt

at Stanford

at Syracuse

at Virginia

at Wake Forest

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