Boston College Men's Basketball Releases ACC Opponents For 2026-27 Season
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Boston College men’s basketball has announced its ACC opponents for the 2026-27 season.
During the upcoming campaign, the Eagles will host Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, UNC, Notre Dame, SMU, and Virginia Tech as well as travel to Cal, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
Prior to the 2025-26 season, the ACC announced that it was moving to an 18-game conference schedule rather than the previous 20. In the change, teams would have a primary opponent that they would play twice each season, one home and one away, as well as a variable partner that they would play twice, once at home and once away, that changes each season.
On top of that, each team will play one game against 14 of the remaining 15 teams in the conference either at home or away.
“As a league, we have been transparent about the importance of ACC Men’s Basketball and specifically our commitment to ensuring it is best positioned for the future,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D in the official press release on the change in 2025. “Moving to an 18-game conference schedule is a direct result of our ongoing strategic review and analysis and provides our schools a better balance of non-conference and conference games, while also allowing them more autonomy in the scheduling process. This decision reflects our on-going prioritization to do what’s best for ACC Men’s Basketball, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of our membership and the support from our television partners.”
Boston College’s primary partner is Notre Dame. In the upcoming season, the Eagles’ variable partner will be Virginia Tech.
Last season, Boston College’s variable partner was Miami. The Eagles hosted the Hurricanes on Feb. 7, a game that Miami won 74-68. Later in the season. Boston College traveled to Coral Gables, Fla., on Feb. 28 and Miami won that game 76-54.
The Hurricanes are the one ACC team that the Eagles will not face for the 2026-27 season.
The full conference schedule with dates, times, and networks will be announced in September.
Boston College’s non-conference schedule for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.
Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:
Home:
Notre Dame/at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech/at Virginia Tech
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
SMU
Away:
at California
at NC State
at Pitt
at Stanford
at Syracuse
at Virginia
at Wake Forest
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1