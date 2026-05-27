Boston College Football Announces Kickoff Times, Networks For Non-Conference Games

Boston College football has announced the remainder of its kickoff times and networks for its non-conference games this season.

The Eagles will open their season at Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

After that, Boston College will head back to Chestnut Hill for its home opener against Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 11 which will also be the team’s annual Red Bandanna Game. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Eagles will continue their home stand against Maine on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. on ACCNX before holding their ACC opener against Virginia Tech at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26.

🚨GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



🗓️September 5, 2026

🕞 3:30 pm

🆚 Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati, OH

📺 FOX



🗓️September 11, 2026

🕞 7:30 pm

🆚 Rutgers

@ Chestnut Hill, MA

📺 ESPN 2



🗓️September 19, 2026

🕞 2:00 pm

🆚 Maine

@ Chestnut Hill, MA

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/jMastEoSQy — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) May 27, 2026

The announcement cements Boston College’s non-conference kickoff times and networks for the upcoming season. Earlier in the month, BC’s kickoff time and network was released for its matchup at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 14. The latest edition of The Holy War will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Boston College’s conference slate in 2026 includes home games against Virginia Tech on Sept. 26, Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 17, Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 21 as well as road games at SMU on Saturday, Oct. 3, Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 24, Duke on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Miami on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The kickoff times and networks for Boston College’s conference games will be announced throughout the season on Mondays.

This season, Boston College will look to improve from its 2-10 campaign in 2025. Last year, the Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12, but lost 10 games in between.

During the skid, Boston College suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and Georgia Tech 36-34.

Boston College Football 2026 Schedule:

(All times ET)

Sept. 5: at Cincinnati- 3:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 19: vs. Maine- 2 p.m., ACCNX

Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech- TBD

Oct. 3: at SMU- TBD

Oct. 17: vs. Pitt- TBD

Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech- TBD

Oct. 31: at Duke- TBD

Nov. 7: vs. Florida State- TBD

Nov. 14: at Notre Dame- 3:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse- TBD

Nov. 28: at Miami- TBD

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