Boston College Baseball Begins Sonny Nictakis Fall World Series, The Rundown: November 7, 2024
The Boston College baseball team began its annual Sonny Nictakis Fall World Series yesterday at Harrington Athletics Village. Play for the intrasquad scrimmage kicked off at 6:15 p.m.
The scrimmage earns its name after the late Peter "Sonny" Nictakis, a former Boston College player who passed away in 2000 following a battle with Hodgkin's disease. Play will continue through November 10.
In other news for Boston College baseball, former Bird Ball star Sal Frelick was awarded the National League Golden Glove for Right field. The Milwaukee Brewer finished this season with a .259 average and a .320 OBP to match a fielding percentage of .990 over 106 games.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Sectional East Champions | Chapel Hill, NC.
- Men's Tennis ITA Sectionals
- Women's Basketball vs. Sacred Heart | Chestnut Hill, Mass. | 6 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
Men’s Soccer: SMU 1, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
99 days. It's down to the double digits now.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's soccer took on SMU in the first round of this year's ACC Soccer Championship last night.
- This weekend, Boston College football plans to honor former Eagle Jolonn Dunbar for his career and induction into the Boston College Varsity Club Hall of Fame.
- Boston College will host a 5-star kicker this weekend for its game against Syracuse.
