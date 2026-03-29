Boston College Baseball Drops Series Finale to No. 9 Virginia

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (20-9, 8-4 ACC) baseball team suffered a 3-1 loss in its series finale to the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (22-7, 7-5 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village.

The Eagles got on the board early in the bottom of the second inning 1-0. Boston College loaded the bases on a pair of walks by Jack Toomey and Carter Hendrickson as well as a bunt single by Luke Gallo. Cesar Gonzalez brought home Toomey on a sac fly that was deep enough for him to tag.

Virginia got on the board and went in front 3-1 in the top of the eighth after plating three runs in the frame. The Cavaliers loaded up the bases on three consecutive walks by BC reliever Gavin Soares. John Kwiatkowski came in to replace Soares and walked Eric Becker with the bases-loaded to bring in a run.

AJ Gracia gave Virginia the lead on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 and Harrison Didawick gave the Cavaliers a little run support 3-1 on an RBI single that dropped in between Eagles first baseman Nick Wang, second baseman Ty Mainolfi, and Toomey who played right field. All three were going for the ball.

In the Eagles’ final opportunity at the plate in the home half of the ninth, Boston College went down in order on three fly outs to end the game and hand the Cavaliers the 3-1 win.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the sophomore had a career-best day as he pitched seven scoreless frames and allowed two hits, walked one batter, and struck out nine. He hit a career high in strikeouts, total pitches (94), and tied his career-best in innings.

Soares, Kwiatkowski, and Luke D’Ancona entered out of the bullpen. Soares was given the loss which puts him at 0-1 on the year.

With the loss, Boston College snapped a nine-game win streak. The Eagles did not pick up the sweep, but took the series after winning the first two games 5-3 and 17-0 earlier in the weekend.

Next up, Boston College wraps up its home stand with a midweek game against the Maine Black Bears on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.