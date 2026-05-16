Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Series Finale vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (36-19, 17-12 ACC) baseball team plays its final game of the regular season against the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (44-9, 24-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles will be looking to avoid the sweep and end the regular season on a high note. Georgia Tech has won the series after taking the first two games 9-0 on Thursday night and 14-1 on Friday night.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (2-2, 5.22 ERA) will get the start for Boston College. This season, Miller has pitched 50 innings and allowed 48 hits, 32 runs (29 earned), walked 20 batters, and struck out 52.

The Eagles will also be having Senior Day on Saturday where they will honor the 10 seniors on the team, A.J. Colarusso, Bobby Chicoine, Owen DeShazo, Carter Hendrickson, Gunnar Johnson, John Kwiatkowski, Peter Schaefer, Matthew Spada, Jack Toomey, and Kyle Wolff.

After the game, Boston College will head to the postseason and compete in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., next week. The Eagles will learn their Regional fate on Memorial Day, but are expected to be a 2-seed.

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Top 1

Ryan Zuckerman knocks down an RBI single. Georgia Tech 4, Boston College 0.

Vahn Lackey knocks down an RBI triple. Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 0.

Jarren Advincula hits an RBI single to extend the Yellow Jackets' lead early. Georgia Tech 2, Boston College 0.

Carson Kerce scores on a wild pitch. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Drew Burress ropes a double, Carson Kerce advances to third.

Carson Kerce draws a four-pitch walk.

Pregame

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Boston College will be without infielder Sean Martinez, pitcher Luke D'Ancona, and pitcher Sean Budis. Catcher Easton Masse and outfielder Jack Toomey are game-time decisions. Georgia Tech will be at full strength.

First pitch is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX (Thursday and Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday and Saturday)

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 12-9 midweek loss to the Mercer Bears on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its series with the NJIT Highlanders on Sunday. Boston College lost the first game 8-7 and won the finale 6-3 in a doubleheader.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

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