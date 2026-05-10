Live Updates From No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Doubleheader Against NJIT

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (35-16, 17-10 ACC) baseball team starts its final home stand of the season with a doubleheader against the NJIT Highlanders (15-27-1, 6-15 AE) on Sunday afternoon.

The series has seen multiple schedule changes in the last week. It was originally slated to be a three-game series, however dropped to a two-game set earlier in the week.

The first game was set to be played on Saturday evening, but due to inclement weather was postponed to Sunday which forced the doubleheader.

Both teams are looking to bounce back. The Eagles are coming off a series loss at Clemson last weekend where they won the first game 8-4, then dropped the final two 14-4 in seven innings and 4-3. The Highlanders suffered a midweek loss to Manhattan College at home 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (2-1, 4.34 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Eagles in the first game. This season, the sophomore has made 10 appearances this season, pitched 45.2 innings, and has allowed 39 hits, 25 runs (22 earned), walked 19 batters, and struck out 47. He will go against right-handed pitcher Josh Willitts (1-7, 4.94 ERA).

A.J. Colarusso (5-2, 3.86 ERA) will get the nod for Boston College in the second game. This season, the left-handed pitcher has made 12 appearances and allowed 64 hits, 38 runs (27 earned), walked 18 batters, and struck out 54 in 63 innings of work. Colarusso will face off against right-handed pitcher Brandon Peterson (2-2, 2.62 ERA).

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Pregame

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First pitch for Game 1 will be at noon ET and Game 2 will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders

When: Sunday, May 10 at noon ET and 4 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Radio: Both games can be listened to on WZBC Sports, Boston College’s student radio station.

Last Outing, NJIT: The Highlanders suffered a 7-2 midweek loss to the Manhattan College Jaspers on Tuesday night at home.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the Clemson Tigers on the road last weekend, winning the first game 8-4 and dropping the final two 14-4 in seven innings and 4-3.

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