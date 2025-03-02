Boston College Baseball Ends Run in Central Virginia Challenge With Win Over VCU
The Boston College Eagles baseball team got back in the win column with a 4-3 victory over the VCU Rams on Sunday afternoon in its final game of the Central Virginia Challenge.
The Eagles (4-4) struck first in the top of the first inning with a two-RBI single by first baseman Nick Wang.
The Rams cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double by second baseman Nick Flores to make it a 2-1 ballgame.
After a scoreless two frames, Boston College extended its lead in the fourth 3-1 with an RBI double by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale.
VCU (2-9) fought back and knotted up the contest at 3 after scoring a pair of runs on two RBI singles in the home half of the seventh by third baseman Nate Kirkpatrick and shortstop Adrian Jimenez.
Boston College scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the eighth on an RBI groundout by right fielder Jack Toomey. Left fielder Adam Magpoc and second baseman Vince Cimini both hit singles in the prior two at-bats.
Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In his third outing of the year, the senior allowed one run (unearned) on two hits and three walks in 5.1 innings of work as well as struck out two batters.
Karl Meyer entered out of the bullpen and gave up two runs (both earned) on four hits in 1.1 innings of work. Cesar Gonzalez closed out the game allowed just one hit and struck out two. He was credited with the win and moves to 2-0 on the season.
Next up, Boston College travels to Farmville, Va., to face the Longwood Lancers on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.