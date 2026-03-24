Boston College Baseball Extends Win Streak to Six Games Against Northeastern
The Boston College Eagles (17-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team extended its win streak to six games with a 3-2 road victory over the Northeastern Huskies (12-10, 7-2 CAA) on Tuesday.
The Eagles struck first in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Jack Toomey crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by third baseman Luke Gallo to put BC up 1-0 early.
Northeastern knotted things up at 1 in the home half of the third. The Huskies loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks before left fielder Harrison Feinberg knocked in a run on an RBI single.
The game remained tied until the fifth when Eagles left fielder Nick Wang dropped an RBI single to put Boston College back in front 2-1.
Shortstop Julio Solier extended the Eagles’ lead in the ninth 3-1 with a sacrifice bunt which brought home pinch runner Owen DeShazo from third base. DeShazo was running for designated hitter Carter Hendrickson who drew a leadoff walk to open the inning.
Northeastern got within one run 3-2 in the home half of the ninth on an RBI single by second baseman Chris Walsh, however a strikeout by center fielder Ryan Gerety ended the game and sealed Boston College’s sixth straight win.
Left-handed pitcher Jacob Burnham started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the sophomore went 2.1 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, walked three batters, and struck out four.
Luke D’Ancona, Sean Hard, and Kyle Kipp entered out of the bullpen. D’Ancona picked up the win and moved to 3-1 on the year while Kipp earned the save, his third of the season.
Next up, Boston College returns to Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., to host the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:
Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 20: vs. Cornell (Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 21: vs. Northwestern Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 22: DH vs. Cornell and Northwestern (Spartanburg, S.C.)
Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack (Postponed)
Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU
March 3-4: at FIU
March 6-8: at Miami
March 10: at UConn
March 13-15: at NC State
March 17: vs. Sacred Heart
March 18: vs. UMass Lowell
March 20-22: vs. Cal
March 24: vs. Northeastern
March 25: vs. Merrimack
March 27-29: vs. Virginia
March 31: vs. Maine
April 2-4: at UNC
April 7: vs. UMass (Beanpot)
April 8: vs. Dartmouth
April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech
April 14: Beanpot
April 15: vs. UConn
April 17-19: vs. Duke
April 21: vs. Maine
April 24-26: at Notre Dame
April 28: at UMass Lowell
May 1-3: at Clemson
May 9-10: vs. NJIT
May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1