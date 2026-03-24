Boston College Baseball Extends Win Streak to Six Games Against Northeastern

The Boston College Eagles (17-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team extended its win streak to six games with a 3-2 road victory over the Northeastern Huskies (12-10, 7-2 CAA) on Tuesday.

The Eagles struck first in the top of the second inning. Right fielder Jack Toomey crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by third baseman Luke Gallo to put BC up 1-0 early.

Northeastern knotted things up at 1 in the home half of the third. The Huskies loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks before left fielder Harrison Feinberg knocked in a run on an RBI single.

The game remained tied until the fifth when Eagles left fielder Nick Wang dropped an RBI single to put Boston College back in front 2-1.

Shortstop Julio Solier extended the Eagles’ lead in the ninth 3-1 with a sacrifice bunt which brought home pinch runner Owen DeShazo from third base. DeShazo was running for designated hitter Carter Hendrickson who drew a leadoff walk to open the inning.

Northeastern got within one run 3-2 in the home half of the ninth on an RBI single by second baseman Chris Walsh, however a strikeout by center fielder Ryan Gerety ended the game and sealed Boston College’s sixth straight win.

Left-handed pitcher Jacob Burnham started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the sophomore went 2.1 innings and allowed two hits, one earned run, walked three batters, and struck out four.

Luke D’Ancona, Sean Hard, and Kyle Kipp entered out of the bullpen. D’Ancona picked up the win and moved to 3-1 on the year while Kipp earned the save, his third of the season.

Next up, Boston College returns to Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., to host the Merrimack Warriors on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:

Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 20: vs. Cornell (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 21: vs. Northwestern Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 22: DH vs. Cornell and Northwestern (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack (Postponed)

Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU

March 3-4: at FIU

March 6-8: at Miami

March 10: at UConn

March 13-15: at NC State

March 17: vs. Sacred Heart

March 18: vs. UMass Lowell

March 20-22: vs. Cal

March 24: vs. Northeastern

March 25: vs. Merrimack

March 27-29: vs. Virginia

March 31: vs. Maine

April 2-4: at UNC

April 7: vs. UMass (Beanpot)

April 8: vs. Dartmouth

April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech

April 14: Beanpot

April 15: vs. UConn

April 17-19: vs. Duke

April 21: vs. Maine

April 24-26: at Notre Dame

April 28: at UMass Lowell

May 1-3: at Clemson

May 9-10: vs. NJIT

May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech