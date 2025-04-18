Boston College Baseball Falls to Wake Forest in Series Opener
The Boston College Eagles (17-20, 7-12 ACC) baseball team suffered a series opening loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (26-13, 10-9 ACC) 5-4 on Thursday night.
Boston College gained the early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by catcher Gunnar Johnson which brought home designated hitter Kyle Wolff from second base.
Earlier in the inning, Wolff reached base on a leadoff single and advanced to second on a groundout in the following at-bat.
The Eagles’ lead was short lived as Wake Forest’s offense got hot and plated four runs in the home half of the inning.
The Demon Deacons knotted the game at 1 on a sacrifice fly by catcher Jimmy Keenan and took the lead 2-1 after left fielder Luke Costello scored on a wild pitch.
Their final two runs in the frame came on a two-RBI triple by center fielder Cam Nelson to give Wake Forest the 4-1 advantage.
After a shaky second, Eagles pitcher AJ Colarusso found his form and worked three straight scoreless frames before exiting the game. In total, the junior went five innings and allowed four hits, four runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out one.
Boston College chipped away at its deficit and got within one run 4-3 after a two-run home run by right fielder Jack Toomey in the third.
Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale got on base after he drew a leadoff walk. He stole second and reached third on a groundout in the at-bat prior to Toomey’s.
Right-handed pitcher Eric Schroeder entered out of the bullpen for Boston College in the sixth. He went 1.1 innings and allowed one walk as well as struck out two batters.
The Eagles tied up the ballgame at 4 in the seventh on an RBI single by second baseman Adam Magpoc. The base hit brought home Nathanael Frederking, who pinch ran for Johnson after reaching on a throwing error.
Wake Forest regained the lead 5-4 in the eighth on a solo home run by designated hitter Kade Lewis off of Eagles closer Joey Ryan.
Lewis’ hit ended up being the game-winner after Boston College went down in order in the ninth.
Next up, Boston College and Wake Forest play the second of the three-game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.