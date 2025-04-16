BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Wake Forest

The Eagles hit the road for a three-game set against the Demon Deacons this week.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (17-19, 7-11 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its success in conference play as it travels to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-13, 9-9 ACC) this week. 

Both teams are entering the set in different situations. 

Last weekend, Boston College earned a come from behind series win over Notre Dame, dropping the first game 2-0 and taking the next two 6-5 and 4-3.

The team is, however, coming off a rough 21-9 run-rule loss to UConn on Tuesday. 

Wake Forest, on the other hand, is looking to not drop under .500 in ACC play after getting swept to No. 12 UNC over the weekend 11-1, 17-1, and 3-2. 

The Demon Deacons are entering the contest on a high as they earned a 16-5 midweek win over No. 21 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Wake Forest: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. ET
Friday, April 18 at 6 p.m. 
Saturday, April 19 at noon

Where: David F. Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, N.C. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons earned a 16-5 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Tuesday night at home. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a run-rule loss to the UConn Huskies 21-9 on Tuesday. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from April 12-14. Wake Forest won the series, taking the first game 13-1 and the finale 9-3. Boston College won the middle game 5-4. 

