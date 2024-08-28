Boston College Baseball Gives Out Summer Birdball Awards, The Rundown: August 28, 2024
The Boston College baseball program gave out its summer Birdball awards to four Eagles, who competed in summer leagues.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Kipp won the Pitcher of the Summer Award. Kipp played for the Kingsport Axeman, an Appalachian League team. Kipp (2-0, 1.86 ERA) appeared in eight games which included two starts and allowed six runs (four earned), walked six batters, and struck out 21 in 19.1 innings pitched.
Infielder Esteban Garcia won the Position Player of the Summer Award. Garcia was a part of the Bristol State Liners, an Appalachian League team. During his time with the Liners, he appeared in 35 games and tallied a .277 batting average, 31 hits, 20 runs batted in, 19 runs, eight doubles, one triple, drew 24 walks, and stole six bases. Garcia saw time at second base, third base, shortstop, and the designated hitter positions.
Infielder Nathaniel Frederking won the Birdballer of the Summer Award. Frederking spent his summer with the Thunder Bay Border Cats, a Northwoods League team. During his time with the Border Cats, he appeared in 32 games and tallied a .215 batting average, 17 hits, 11 runs, five runs batted in, two doubles, drew six walks, and stole five bases.
Outfielder Josiah Ragsdale won the Newcomer of the Summer Award. Ragsdale played for the Vermont Mountaineers, a New England Collegiate Baseball League team. During his time with the Mountaineers, Ragsdale appeared in 40 games and tallied a .320 batting average, 47 hits, 36 runs, 33 runs batted in, five doubles, three home runs, one triple, drew 33 walks, and stole 24 bases.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
5 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was released by the Buffalo Bills. Brown played for the Eagles from 2016-19 before transferring to the Ducks.
- Boston College brought back the Gold SuperFan Shirts at its SuperFan101 event.
- The Boston College women’s lacrosse team threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park.
