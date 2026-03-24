Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 7

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— Boston College football took the field at Fish Field House for its seventh spring practice on Tuesday morning.

During practice, the team had position-based drills, 7-on-7s, and situational drills.

Below are the observations from the latest practice.

2026 Spring Practice Day 7 Observations:

One bad snap this morning was forced to whistle a play dead during early drills.

K Luca Lombardo was practicing his kicks from 28 yards out. Also made kicks around 44, 46, and 53 yards as well as missed one just north of 50 yards that hit the goalpost.

K Sam Stone also made a 44-yard field goal.

QB Mason Mckenzie had a handoff to RB Bo MacCormack III who was stopped at the line of scrimmage.

RB Nolan Ray ran for 15 yards on two handoff attempts early in the morning.

RB Mekhi Dodd ran up the middle for a first down and got through a hole for a big gain on his following carry.

QB Grayson Wilson had a handoff to RB Sedric Addison for a first down.

RB Anthony Ferrucci had a rush for positive yardage.

DB TJ Green jumped offsides on a field goal attempt, but made up for it on the next try, forcing a missed kick.

McKenzie had a successful fake for a big gain.

DL Onye Nwosisi pressured McKenzie which forced him to throw the ball away.

McKenzie got out of pressure and a potential sack from DE Kris Jones and ran for a big gain.

Wilson connected with WR Johnathan Montague Jr. for a long reception.

DB Marcus Upton recorded a pass breakup. Wilson was attempting to throw to Montague Jr. on the play.

P Andy Quinn and Stone both had deep punts throughout practice.

McKenzie connected with WR Reed Swanson for a first down.

WRs Nedrick Boldin Jr. and Jackson Wade also caught passes from McKenzie.

WR Michael Landolfi had an impressive catch on a low throw. He was falling to the ground as he made the reception, but was able to hold on to the ball.

DB Kameron Howard nearly picked off Wilson, but dropped it. Howard also had a pass breakup later in the practice.

TE Brady Clough caught the ball as he was turning around. It was a perfect throw by McKenzie, landed right in Clough’s hands.

McKenzie had another perfectly placed ball to Boldin Jr. in the end zone, but he could not come down with the football due to the defense’s coverage.

WR VJ Wilkins recorded a completion for a touchdown.

Addison had a touchdown run down the sideline.

DL KJ Sampson made a tackle.

LB Anthony Palano notched a pressure that would have been a sack in a normal game.

Wilson had a ball batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Day 7 Takeaways:

Nolan Ray is a dual-threat offensive weapon and has the opportunity to be a big part of the Eagles’ offense this season.

Grayson Wilson had some really good moments, but still looks like Mason McKenzie is leading the way in the quarterback room.

Bryce Lewis impressed on the defensive side of the ball. He made some very good plays throughout the entire practice.