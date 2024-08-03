Boston College Baseball Infielder Patrick Roche Hits Walk-Off For Falmouth, The Rundown: August 3, 2024
Boston College baseball infielder Patrick Roche hit a walk-off single on Friday night to give the Falmouth Commodores (15-21) a 9-8 victory over the Brewster Whitecaps (12-24) in ten innings.
The Whitecaps overcame a four-run deficit and scored five unanswered in the top of the eighth and ninth to give themselves a one-run advantage heading into the home half of the ninth. The Commodores, however, tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth to send the contest into extras. In the bottom of the tenth with two runners in scoring position and one out, Roche drilled a base hit into center field to secure the win for Falmouth. Overall, Roche went 1-of-5 with two runs batted in as he also hit an RBI groundout in the sixth.
The Milton, Mass., native has spent four seasons with the Eagles and redshirted his freshman campaign. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 116 games which includes 107 starts and tallied a .290 batting average, 114 hits, 79 runs, 64 runs batted in, 49 drawn walks, 29 hit by pitches, 23 doubles, 17 stolen bases, seven home runs, two triples, a .412 slugging percentage, and a .405 on-base percentage.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
30 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 athlete Gerald Green Jr., has received an offer from Boston College, the third DI offer of his recruitment. Green is a product of Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island, N.Y.
- Former Boston College and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was spotted at the New England Patriots training camp on Friday.
- Class of 2026 running back Jaiden McDowell received an offer from Boston College. Last year, 5-foot-11, 185-pound offensive weapon tallied 715 yards and 12 touchdowns. McDowell is a product of Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C.
Special Media:
