Boston College Football Offensive Tackle Accepts 2026 Panini Senior Bowl Invite

On Monday, former Boston College offensive tackle Jude Bowry accepted his invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, according to the Panini Senior Bowl social media website, including the Eagles’ social media accounts.

Per its website, the Panini Senior Bowl is the premier college football all-star game and the official first step in the NFL Draft process.

“For more than 76 years, Mobile, Alabama, has proudly hosted this historic event, making it the longest continually running all-star game in football,” the website says.

In total, 106 players are selected for the Panini Senior Bowl, which is 55 more than any other all-star game — for instance, the East-West Shrine Bowl, which former BC defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins accepted his invite to on Monday as well.

The Panini Senior Bowl website notes that 99 percent of the players who participated in the 2025 edition of the all-star game were either drafted or selected as an undrafted free agent. In addition, 100 percent of the National Football League’s clubs — 32 in total — selected at least one senior bowler.

“This is where players come, Mobile, Alabama,” former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden said. “Guys get discovered here and it’s accredited to the people who make this game happen.”

A 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman out of Germantown, Md., Bowry spent the past four seasons on the Heights, starting in every game that he suited up for over the last two years — all 12 games in 2024 and nine in 2025.

Bowry was named a team captain for the first time in his career in 2025 as a redshirt junior after earning a 75.7 pass-block grade from PFF (Pro Football Focus) by allowing just two sacks in 321 dropback snaps in 2024.

Bowry appeared in seven games as a freshman in 2022 and made two starts at right tackle against Wake Forest and UConn, but he played in just three games off the bench in 2023, which allowed him to maintain his redshirt for the following year — the season that ultimately turned out to be a major turning point in his development and grew his potential as an NFL prospect.

Due to the fact that he accepted an invite to attend the event and compete, Bowry’s career in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is technically now officially over.

His legacy in the BC football offensive line ranks compares to those of former players Drew Kendall, Ozzy Trapilo, Christian Mahogany, and Zion Johnson — all of whom were drafted out of the Boston College O-line room in the past five years and are currently either starting in the NFL or on a roster.

