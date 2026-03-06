Boston College Baseball's Initial Availability Report Released For Series at Miami

Boston College baseball opens ACC play this weekend as it travels to Coral Gables, Fla., for a three-game series against the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes.

The ACC released the Initial Availability Report for the weekend on Thursday night set which has seven Eagles listed as out in catcher Easton Masse, pitcher Zach Fronio, outfielder Carter Hendrickson, pitcher Logan Berenson, pitcher Joe Gold, pitcher Sean Budis, and pitcher Aidan Gelbsman.

Eagles infielder Sean Martinez is listed as questionable.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes have five players listed as out in outfielder Max Galvin, pitcher Frank Menendez, pitcher Michael Taylor, pitcher Nick Robert, and pitcher Lonzo Drummond.

The conference implemented a new rule this athletics season where it will share availability reports for conference games for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.

Currently, Boston College is 7-5 on the young season.

During the 12-game stretch, the Eagles have earned wins over Seton Hall, Washington, Cornell twice, FGCU, and FIU twice. They have also suffered losses to Houston, Northwestern twice, and FGCU twice.

Boston College has had one game postponed this season, a midweek game against Merrimack on Feb. 24 that was set to be the Eagles’ home opener. It was postponed due to winter weather. A makeup date has not been announced yet.

Miami, on the other hand, has boasted an 11-2 overall record so far this season. The Hurricanes have swept its series’ with Lehigh and Lafayette as well as has picked up wins over UCF, Indiana State, FAU, and Bethune-Cookman.

The Hurricanes only two losses came at the hands of No. 9 Florida from Feb. 27-28. The third game of the series was canceled due to weather.

The first game of the series will take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday's game at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. All games will air on ACCNX.

2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:

Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)

Feb. 20: at La Salle

Feb. 21: at Northwestern

Feb. 22: at Cornell

Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU

March 3-4: at FIU

March 6-8: at Miami

March 10: at UConn

March 13-15: at NC State

March 17: vs. Sacred Heart

March 18: vs. UMass Lowell

March 20-22: vs. Cal

March 24: vs. Maine

March 25: vs. Merrimack

March 27-29: vs. Virginia

March 31: at Northeastern

April 2-4: at UNC

April 7: Beanpot

April 8: vs. Dartmouth

April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech

April 14: Beanpot

April 15: vs. UConn

April 17-19: vs. Duke

April 21: vs. Maine

April 24-26: at Notre Dame

April 28: at UMass Lowell

May 1-3: at Clemson

May 9-10: vs. NJIT

May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech