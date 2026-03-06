Boston College Baseball's Initial Availability Report Released For Series at Miami
Boston College baseball opens ACC play this weekend as it travels to Coral Gables, Fla., for a three-game series against the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes.
The ACC released the Initial Availability Report for the weekend on Thursday night set which has seven Eagles listed as out in catcher Easton Masse, pitcher Zach Fronio, outfielder Carter Hendrickson, pitcher Logan Berenson, pitcher Joe Gold, pitcher Sean Budis, and pitcher Aidan Gelbsman.
Eagles infielder Sean Martinez is listed as questionable.
As for Miami, the Hurricanes have five players listed as out in outfielder Max Galvin, pitcher Frank Menendez, pitcher Michael Taylor, pitcher Nick Robert, and pitcher Lonzo Drummond.
The conference implemented a new rule this athletics season where it will share availability reports for conference games for football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball.
Currently, Boston College is 7-5 on the young season.
During the 12-game stretch, the Eagles have earned wins over Seton Hall, Washington, Cornell twice, FGCU, and FIU twice. They have also suffered losses to Houston, Northwestern twice, and FGCU twice.
Boston College has had one game postponed this season, a midweek game against Merrimack on Feb. 24 that was set to be the Eagles’ home opener. It was postponed due to winter weather. A makeup date has not been announced yet.
Miami, on the other hand, has boasted an 11-2 overall record so far this season. The Hurricanes have swept its series’ with Lehigh and Lafayette as well as has picked up wins over UCF, Indiana State, FAU, and Bethune-Cookman.
The Hurricanes only two losses came at the hands of No. 9 Florida from Feb. 27-28. The third game of the series was canceled due to weather.
The first game of the series will take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday's game at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. All games will air on ACCNX.
2026 Boston College Baseball Schedule:
Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Puerto Rico Challenge)
Feb. 20: at La Salle
Feb. 21: at Northwestern
Feb. 22: at Cornell
Feb. 24: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU
March 3-4: at FIU
March 6-8: at Miami
March 10: at UConn
March 13-15: at NC State
March 17: vs. Sacred Heart
March 18: vs. UMass Lowell
March 20-22: vs. Cal
March 24: vs. Maine
March 25: vs. Merrimack
March 27-29: vs. Virginia
March 31: at Northeastern
April 2-4: at UNC
April 7: Beanpot
April 8: vs. Dartmouth
April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech
April 14: Beanpot
April 15: vs. UConn
April 17-19: vs. Duke
April 21: vs. Maine
April 24-26: at Notre Dame
April 28: at UMass Lowell
May 1-3: at Clemson
May 9-10: vs. NJIT
May 14-16: vs. Georgia Tech
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1