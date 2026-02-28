Boston College Baseball Earns Comeback Win Over FGCU: The Rundown

Boston College baseball picked up a 10-4 road over FGCU on Friday night.

After three scoreless frames, FGCU got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single, then tacked on three runs in the fifth on a solo home run and a pair of RBI singles to lead 4-0.

The Eagles answered back and had a four-run sixth inning to tie the game at 4, then followed that up with two three-run innings in the seventh and eighth.

During the stretch of scoring, Boston College had runners cross home plate on a sacrifice bunt and error, a bases-loaded drawn walk by Gunnar Johnson, two singles by Ben Williams, a double by Jack Toomey, a sacrifice fly by Kyle Wolff, and a home run by Owen DeShazo.

Boston College and FGCU continue their series on Saturday.

The Rundown: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026:

Former Boston College men's hockey forward Will Smith shared that his favorite subject in school was a music class during his time in Chestnut Hill ahead of the San Jose Sharks' Educators Appreciation Game which is set for Saturday.

Boston College football has officially announced the hiring of new defensive line coach Ben Albert.

Boston College women's hockey head coach Katie Crowley talked about former Eagle Megan Keller's Golden Goal at the Olympics with NESN's Bridgette Proulx.

Boston College Eagles Friday Scores:

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

1 Mile- Mateo Bianchi, 6th Place, 4:01.15; Colin Peattie, 32nd Place, 4:11.10; Jack Higgins, 35th Place, 4:15.88

800 M- Owen Pett, 7th Place, 1:49.97

Women's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

1 Mile- Hanna Hollins, 15th Place, 4:41.83; Natalie Millerova, 24th Place, 4:44.83

400 M- Sydney Segalla, 2nd Place, 52.23

60 M- Anna Sonsini, 17th Place, 7.67

800 M- Iris Bergman, 17th Place, 2:09.62; Claire Crowley, 21st Place, 2:12.87

Men's Tennis: Virginia 7, Boston College 0

Softball: UNC 10, Boston College 9

Baseball: Boston College 10, FGCU 4

Boston College Eagles Saturday Schedule:

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships | Boston | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships | Boston | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Fencing: Boston College at Northeast Fencing Conference Championships | Boston | 8 a.m. ET

Women's Hockey: No. 3 Boston College vs. No. 6 Vermont | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College at UNC | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Lacrosse: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 9 Clemson | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Basketball: Boston College at Miami | 2 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Audio | Live Stats

Baseball: Boston College at FGCU | 5 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Syracuse | Weymouth, Mass. | 5 p.m. | Live Stats

Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Boston University | 7 p.m. | NESN and ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

189 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"I want to show people you don't have to be a wimp to be a Christian.” Nose tackle Mike Ruth

