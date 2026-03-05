Boston College Baseball Sweeps Midweek Series With FIU: The Rundown

Boston College baseball swept its midweek series against FIU after a 9-4 victory on Wednesday night.

After two scoreless frames to open the game, Boston College got on the board in the third 2-0 after Ty Mainolfi hit a two-RBI triple. The Eagles extended their lead 6-0 with an RBI single by Colin Larson, a two-RBI double by Cesar Gonzalez, and Mainolfi crossing home plate on an error.

BC finished its night off in the seventh with a three-run home run by Gunnar Johnson in the seventh.

FIU scored one run in the third and three in the seventh.

The Eagles open ACC play at No. 24 Miami this weekend.

Midweek sweep ✅ pic.twitter.com/qXA0yieYsJ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 5, 2026

The Rundown: Thursday, March 5, 2026:

Former Boston College women's hockey defender and Olympic gold medal winner Megan Keller was a part of the ceremonial face-off between the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Olympic gold medalists Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Haley Winn were joined by Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews for a ceremonial face-off ahead of tonight's game between the @NJDevils and @MapleLeafs! 🥇



More on the pregame festivities ⤵️https://t.co/9KljWtIfye — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) March 5, 2026

Boston College football names its Academic All-Stars.

Discipline beyond the game pic.twitter.com/xbEMAzaFJC — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) March 4, 2026

Class of 2028 wide receiver/punter Jack Carter has received an invite to Boston College's spring practice and summer camp.

Pumped to be at Boston College this spring and summer! Thank you for the spring practice and camp invite @BCFootball @stsebsfootball @julianrowecohen @CoachBurkeSebs @NE6FB_Recruits pic.twitter.com/EKQZbMcE5Q — Jack Carter (@Carter011Jack) March 4, 2026

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

Women's Lacrosse: No. 24 Duke 17, No. 9 Boston College 6

Baseball: Boston College 9, FIU 4

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC | 1 p.m. ET

Softball: Boston College vs. Michigan | Salem, Va. | 4 p.m. | MuscoVision | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Hockey: No. 13 Boston College at No. 17 UMass | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

184 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Being a basketball historian, just knowing basketball and the history of Boston, New York and playing and everything and seeing those games on TV, the idea of being able to play in the Garden under the flags, under all the banners, all the retired numbers and the great players, I mean, how could you not be moved? How could you not be inspired playing -- having Red Auerbach at the practice and he's telling you stuff like, well, you know, if you hurt, don't come back and play because they're going to judge you on how you play. So you know, little bit of wisdoms that you get from those opportunities, and it's just amazing to me. I'm so thankful I had the pleasure and the opportunity to be here in Boston.” John Bagley

We'll Leave You With This:

Insanity. Stanford defeats Notre Dame 86-78 and FSU hangs on against Pitt 75-74.



Boston College's ACC Tournament hopes live to Saturday. BC has to beat Notre Dame and Pitt has to lose to Syracuse for the Eagles to get the final spot. — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 5, 2026

