Duke Transfer QB Darian Mensah Commits to Miami
In this story:
Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah reached a settlement with the school on Tuesday, less than two weeks removed from entering the transfer portal and breaching his revenue-sharing agreement that he signed with the Blue Devils.
As expected, it didn't take long for Mensah to find a new home. He officially committed to Miami on Tuesday night and will replace Carson Beck as the program's starting quarterback next fall, according to a report from Gaby Urrutia, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.
Mensah was instrumental in leading Duke's offense to an ACC title, as he completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns to six interceptions. Mensah's 3,973 yards passing ranked second nationally.
He will be one of the top returning quarterbacks in the ACC next season.
