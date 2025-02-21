Boston College Baseball, New Orleans Alter Weekend Schedule
Although Boston College baseball has only been playing for a week, the team has already seen weather issues impact its schedule.
During Opening Weekend, the Eagles could not play their middle game against USC Upstate due to weather. The contest was first pushed back a few hours, then moved to Sunday as a doubleheader, and was eventually cancelled.
Now, Boston College has another schedule change to its young season.
The Eagles are getting ready to start their second series of the 2025 campaign, a three-game set at New Orleans. The series was originally scheduled to start on Friday and conclude on Sunday.
Now, due to weather, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 1 p.m. ET and the second will be 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.
Due to the change, the last two games will not be broadcasted. Friday’s game will still be aired on ESPN+.
New Orleans’ young season has also been impacted by weather. The Privateers have had two contests either canceled or postponed in less than a week. They had their series finale against West Georgia canceled last weekend and their midweek matchup against Tulane slated for Tuesday moved to April 15.
Not only is this the second schedule change for the baseball team, but also the second change for a Boston College athletics team this weekend.
The Boston College softball team also had its schedule impacted this weekend as it is in Greenville, N.C., for the Pirate Invitational, hosted by East Carolina. Due to winter weather, the team’s Friday doubleheader as well as every game slated for Friday in the tournament was canceled.
The Eagles and Privateers will square off on Friday night as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.