Boston College Baseball Outfielder Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal window for college baseball has officially opened and players from teams that have been eliminated from postseason play have already started adding their names.
Boston College has had its first player enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Outfielder Tony Humphrey is entering the portal. He took to social media to announce the decision on Monday morning.
“I have decided to enter the #transferportal from Boston college with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” said Humphrey via X.
The sophomore spent two seasons with the program and did not appear in a game.
The Courtland Manor, N.Y., native was a prospect from the class of 2023 and ranked in the 500s nationally and No. 409 in outfielders. In the state of N.Y., he ranked No. 63 overall and No. 11 in outfielders, according to PerfectGame.
He was a product of Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt, N.Y.
Humphrey committed to the Eagles on Aug. 19, 2021, and officially signed with the program on Nov. 10, 2022.
"I’m excited to announce that I will be taking the opportunity to further my academic as well as my athletic career over at Boston College! I’d like to thank God, all my friends, family, and coaches that helped me get to this point,” said Humphrey via X in his commitment announcement.
He came to Boston College in the same recruiting class as Esteban Garcia, Kyle Kipp, and Adam Magpoc. Other players in that class include RHP Joe Gold, RHP Gavin Hasche, LHP Liam Rowan, and Austin Hartsell.