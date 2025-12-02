Boston College Football Defensive Back Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College CB Ashton McShane plans to enter the portal, his rep tells @MikeRoach247, @RJ_cfb and I.



McShane missed most of this year with an injury but was a starter as a true freshman in 2024. Posted 20 tackles and 4 passes defended last year.