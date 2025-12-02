Boston College Football Defensive Back Entering Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal window does not open until Jan. 2, 2026, however players from teams that are already in the offseason are starting to announce their plans for the future and if they intend to transfer.
Boston College has had its first player decide to enter the transfer portal.
Eagles defensive back Ashton McShane is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and CBS Sports national college football and transfer portal writer Chris Hummer.
Hummer broke the news via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
“Boston College CB Ashton McShane plans to enter the portal, his rep tells @MikeRoach247, @RJ_cfb and I,” wrote Hummer via X. “McShane missed most of this year with an injury but was a starter as a true freshman in 2024. Posted 20 tackles and 4 passes defended last year.”
McShane confirmed the report by reposting it shortly after it broke.
McShane spent two seasons at Boston College.
In 2024, the Dallas, Texas, native appeared in 10 games and notched 20 total tackles (14 solo and six assisted), four passes defended, and one tackle for loss while in 2025, he played in only four games and tallied two total tackles, one solo and one assisted.
McShane was a three-star prospect from the class of 2024. The McKinney High School product ranked No. 1,315 nationally, No. 128 in cornerbacks, and No. 196 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
He was a part of Boston College’s 2024 signing class that also featured offensive linemen Pape Abdoulaye Sy, Jadon Lafontant, and Judah Pruitt, tight end Ryan Boultwood, defensive back Charlie Comella, linebacker Kemori Dixon, defensive lineman Jayzen Flint, wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., quarterback/wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., running back Turbo Richard, and safety Syair Torrence.
“Three-star cornerback Ashton McShane arrives as BC from McKinney High School in Texas,” wrote Boston College Athletics in the Signing Day press release on Dec. 20, 2023. “In 12 games as a senior, he totaled 34 tackles, including 25 solo stops. He picked up two interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries. McShane helped the Lions to a 9-3 season and a second round appearance in the 6A Division 2 Playoffs.”
This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and lost ten straight games before winning their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Saturday.