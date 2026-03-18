Boston College Baseball Picks Up Home Win Over UMass Lowell

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (13-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team earned a 12-2 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (7-9) on Wednesday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village.

The Eagles got on the board first in the bottom half of the opening frame. First baseman Danny Surowiec blasted a three-run home run to put the Eagles up 3-0, his first career home run. Prior to Surowiec’s at-bat, left fielder Nick Wang knocked down a triple and right fielder Jack Toomey drew a walk.

The River Hawks cut into their deficit 3-1 in the top of the second on an RBI double by shortstop Zachary Scott.

Boston College got its run back and extended its lead in the second 5-1. The first run came off an RBI double by second baseman Ty Mainolfi and the other on an RBI single by Wang. Wang attempted to score on a double by Toomey in the following plate appearance, but was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Toomey plated a pair of runs in the fourth on a two-RBI single to add to Boston College’s lead 7-1.

The Eagles’ offense continued to roll in the fifth and center fielder Colin Larson knocked in two more runs on a two-run home run, the sophomore’s second of the season. Before Larson’s home run, designated hitter Jace Roossien hit a two-out double to reach base. The shot put the Eagles up 9-1.

Toomey put Boston College up double digits 11-1 after a two-run shot deep into left field which brought home Wang who reached base after being hit by a pitch earlier in the frame.

With UMass Lowell down to its final strike in the seventh, second baseman Rowan Masse knocked down an RBI single to make it an 11-2 ballgame and extend the contest past the top half of the inning.

In the eighth, Esteban Garcia came in to pinch hit for the Eagles and dropped an RBI single to end the game early and seal the 12-2 win.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Chase Hartsell started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, he pitched three innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, one walk, and struck out one batter. Ethan Marzo, Jacob Burnham, and Peter Schaefer entered out of the bullpen.

Burnham picked up his first win of the season and moved to 1-2.

Next up, Boston College starts a three-game series with the Cal Golden Bears on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.