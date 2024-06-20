Boston College Baseball Picks Up Two Players Out of Transfer Portal
The Boston College baseball program has landed two additional players out of the transfer portal, Holy Cross outfielder Jack Toomey and Manhattan College left-handed pitcher John Kwiatkowski.
Toomey spent two seasons with the Crusaders. During that time, the Wellesley, Mass., native appeared in 93 games, making 92 starts, and recorded a .288 batting average, 93 hits, 69 runs batted in, 67 runs, drew 52 walks, 24 hit by pitches, 27 doubles, 16 home runs, five triples, and stole seven bases. In the field, Toomey recorded a .980 fielding percentage with four errors in 2023 and none in 2024.
Kwiatkowski, also a rising junior, played two seasons with the Jaspers. During that time frame, the Floral Park N.Y., native appeared in 33 games which included five starts and allowed 70 hits, 54 runs, (44 earned), walked 34 batters, and struck out 53 in 59.2 innings of work. Kwiatkowski finished his time at Manhattan College with a 6.64 ERA and 4-3 record.
The pair are two of five players who have transferred to the Eagles program since their season came to a close in mid-May, joining former Iona outfielder Josiah Ragsdale, who announced his decision to transfer on June 14, former Holy Cross right-handed pitcher Alex Bryant, who committed on May 28, and former Wesleyan left-handed pitcher Matt Spada.
Graduate transfer pitcher Nolan Sparks announced his decision to play for Birdball in Oct. of 2023. Previously, Sparks played four seasons at Rochester.
As for players exiting the program, catcher Nate Mchugh entered the transfer portal on June 2, however his next destination has yet to be announced, while Cohl Mercado is transferring to Penn State, joining former Eagles head coach Mike Gambino.