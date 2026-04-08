Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Loses Eighth Player to Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball forward Kany Tchanda has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals/On3Sports senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw.

Shaw shared the news via social media on Thursday morning.

Boston College center Kany Tchanda has entered the @TransferPortal, @On3 has learned,” said Shaw via X. “The 6-9, 200-pound junior played in 15 games for the Eagles.”

Boston College center Kany Tchanda has entered the @TransferPortal, @On3 has learned.



The 6-9, 200-pound junior played in 15 games for the Eagles.https://t.co/hss312CnfV pic.twitter.com/IpABOphAEN — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 8, 2026

The Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, native spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he saw time in 15 games and averaged 5.3 minutes, 0.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game.

Last season, he tallied four rebounds and no points or assists in 18 minutes of action across four games.

In Boston College’s 2025-26 campaign, the team went 11-20 overall, which included a 4-14 mark in ACC play, and finished 17th in the ACC standings, one spot above last place. The Eagles missed the postseason for the second consecutive season.

One day after Boston College’s season came to an end, athletic director Blake James fired head coach Earl Grant after five seasons on the Heights.

He hired former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to become the program’s 14th head coach on March 26 and held his introductory press conference five days later.

Tchanda committed to Boston College on May 14, 2024, and signed with the program two weeks later for the class of 2024.

"Kany brings a great balance of athleticism and skill. He is long and has a quick twitch when running and jumping," said Grant on Tchanda in 2024 . "He has the ability to knock down the 3-point shot and drive the ball from the perimeter, while showing a knack to block shots with great timing. Kany's versatility will add a lot to our program. We're excited to have him join us!"

Tchanda is the eighth Eagle to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He joins guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.

The transfer portal window opened on Tuesday and will remain open until April 21.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore