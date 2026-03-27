Boston College Baseball Picks Up Win Over No. 9 Virginia in Series Opener

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (19-8, 7-3 ACC) baseball team increased its win streak to eight games with a 5-3 victory over the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 6-4 ACC) in the series opener on Friday evening.

The Eagles got on the board first 2-0 in the bottom half of the second inning. Center fielder Carter Hendrickson reached after dropping an infield single and advanced to second on a sac bunt by third baseman Luke Gallo. Designated hitter Kyle Wolff brought Hendrickson home on a two-run home run into left field, his first of the season.

Virginia cut its deficit in half 1-0 on an RBI single by catcher Jake Weatherspoon. Prior to the score, second baseman Joe Tiroly knocked down a leadoff single and left fielder Harrison Didawick reached on an error by Eagles second baseman Ty Mainolfi to give the Cavaliers two base runners.

Boston College extended its lead in the home half of the sixth. Right fielder Jack Toomey reached base on an infield single, advanced into scoring position on a sac bunt by Hendrickson, and scored after an error by Weatherspoon on a failed pickoff attempt to make the score 3-1.

The Eagles tacked on two additional runs in the seventh to add to their lead 5-1. The first came on an RBI single by shortstop Julio Solier and Solier crossed home plate on an RBI double by first baseman Nick Wang.

Virginia got within two runs 5-3 in the top of the ninth on a bases-clearing double by Tiroly, but a groundout by Didawick ended the contest.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso started on the mound for Boston College. In his seventh outing of the season, the Eagles ace went six innings and allowed four hits, one unearned run, walked three batters, and struck out six.

The senior’s 113 pitches surpassed his career-high which was 110, a milestone he hit against Stanford on May 2, 2025.

Cesar Gonzalez entered out of the bullpen and pitched the remainder of the game. Colarusso picked up the win and improved to 2-1 on the year and Gonzalez earned the save, his first of the year.

Next up, Boston College and Virginia play the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.