How to Watch No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Final Regular Season Series vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (36-17, 17-10 ACC) baseball team is getting ready for its final regular season series of the season as it hosts the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (42-9, 22-5 ACC) starting on Thursday night.

The Eagles are coming off a series split with NJIT on Sunday. Boston College suffered an 8-7 loss in the opening game of the doubleheader and took the finale 6-3 to force the split.

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 12-9 midweek loss to Mercer on Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Georgia Tech. During the stretch, the team won a pair of games over Xavier 7-5 and 14-6 to take the series and swept Duke over the weekend 10-9 in 10 innings, 15-2 in seven innings, and 14-1 in seven innings.

Overall, Boston College is 18-21 all-time against the Yellow Jackets and an even 11-11 at home. The Eagles have won the last five meetings against Georgia Tech.

The last time the two teams met was during the 2024 regular season for a three-game series from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

The series marks the final three games of the regular season for both teams. Next up, the two will head to the postseason to compete in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., next week. Georgia Tech is currently the top team in the conference standings while Boston College is in fourth.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Georgia Tech:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX (Thursday and Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday and Saturday)

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 12-9 midweek loss to the Mercer Bears on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its series with the NJIT Highlanders on Sunday. Boston College lost the first game 8-7 and won the finale 6-3 in a doubleheader.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

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