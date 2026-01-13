Former Penn State, Missouri Quarterback Beau Pribula Signs With ACC School

Former Penn State and Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula has committed and signed a revenue-sharing deal with the Virginia Cavaliers, according to a report from Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos247.

Pribula's decision comes after his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 18. In 10 games for Missouri, he completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed for 297 yards and six scores.

Pribula was initially linked to Virginia Tech after James Franklin took the Hokies' coaching job. But the buzz simmered and Pribula's decision came down to Virginia and Tennessee, where he took two recent visits. In the end, Tony Elliott gets another veteran quarterback for his program to take over for Chandler Morris, who was denied a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The Cavaliers just concluded their best season under Elliott to-date, going 11-3 and winning the Gator Bowl 13-7 over Pribula's former school, Missouri, on Dec. 27.

Pribula will have one year of eligibility remaining.

