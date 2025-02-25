BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Postpones Home Opener Against Stonehill

The Eagles have had their third straight schedule change.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles baseball team has had its last two games altered. 

Over the weekend, the team’s series finale against New Orleans which was slated for Sunday was pushed into a Saturday doubleheader due to weather. 

This week, the Eagles first midweek game at Rhode Island which was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled by Rhode Island athletics due to field conditions. 

“Rhode Island Baseball has cancelled its game against Boston College, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, due to unplayable conditions at Bill Beck Field,” said Rhode Island athletics in the official press release. “The Rams will make the trip to the Eagles' home field in Chestnut Hill on Wednesday, April 2.” 

Now, Boston College has had a third straight schedule change. The program has postponed its home opener against Stonehill which was set for Wednesday afternoon. 

The program made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, but did not give any information on the reason behind the postponement. 

“Wednesday's game vs. Stonehill has been postponed,” said Boston College baseball via X. “Makeup date TBD.”

The string of schedule changes is a few of multiple the Eagles have had to face since the start of the season. 

Boston College also had its middle game against USC Upstate canceled during Opening Weekend after being pushed back twice due to weather. 

As of right now, Boston College is still set to play its road game at William & Mary in Richmond, Va., on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. 

Kim Rankin
