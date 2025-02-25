BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball’s Midweek Game Against Rhode Island Canceled, The Rundown: February 25, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

Boston College baseball has had another schedule update to its young season. 

The Eagles’ road game against Rhode Island which was slated for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled. 

“Rhode Island Baseball has cancelled its game against Boston College, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, due to unplayable conditions at Bill Beck Field,” said Rhode Island athletics in the official press release. 

Boston College will play its home opener against Stonehill on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. 

Today’s Schedule:

Baseball: Boston College at Rhode Island- Canceled.

Eagles Results:

No events were scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

186 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2028 prospect Ky-Mani Blas-Barlow has received an offer from Boston College.
  • Boston College women’s basketball guard Dontavia Waggoner scored a career-high 28 points against SMU on Sunday.
  • Hockey East has released its full bracket for the women’s tournament. Boston College will be the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Maine on March 1at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN+.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I loved Boston College. Such a great place. So many good players. Bobby Sweeney, Brian Leetch, Craig Janney, Dougie Brown, Kenny Hodge Jr., Greg Brown. We had so many great guys. Such great teams. Such a good place to go. I loved it there.”

Kevin Stevens

Special Media: 

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC