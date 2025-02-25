Boston College Baseball’s Midweek Game Against Rhode Island Canceled, The Rundown: February 25, 2025
Boston College baseball has had another schedule update to its young season.
The Eagles’ road game against Rhode Island which was slated for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled.
“Rhode Island Baseball has cancelled its game against Boston College, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, due to unplayable conditions at Bill Beck Field,” said Rhode Island athletics in the official press release.
Boston College will play its home opener against Stonehill on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2028 prospect Ky-Mani Blas-Barlow has received an offer from Boston College.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Dontavia Waggoner scored a career-high 28 points against SMU on Sunday.
- Hockey East has released its full bracket for the women’s tournament. Boston College will be the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Maine on March 1at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN+.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I loved Boston College. Such a great place. So many good players. Bobby Sweeney, Brian Leetch, Craig Janney, Dougie Brown, Kenny Hodge Jr., Greg Brown. We had so many great guys. Such great teams. Such a good place to go. I loved it there.”- Kevin Stevens
