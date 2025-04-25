Boston College Baseball Snaps Four-Game Winning Streak With Loss to Miami
The Boston College Eagles (21-21, 9-13 ACC) baseball team snapped its four-game winning streak with a 2-1 loss to the Miami Hurricanes (25-18, 10-9 ACC) on Friday afternoon.
Both teams worked four scoreless frames until Miami went in front 1-0 in the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice at first base.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the inning, knotting up the contest at 1 on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Esteban Garcia which scored first baseman Vince Cimini from third.
Earlier in the inning, Cimini drew a leadoff walk to reach base, advanced to second on an additional walk in the next at-bat, and got to third on a sacrifice groundout.
The contest remained tied until the eighth inning when the Hurricanes retook the lead 2-1 on an RBI double by third baseman Daniel Cuvet.
Boston College put the game-tying run on base in the home half of the inning after center fielder Josiah Ragsdale hit a two-out single, but was caught stealing second to end the inning.
The Eagles went down in order in the ninth to end the game and secure the loss.
Left-handed pitcher AJ Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the junior went eight innings and allowed three hits, two runs (both earned), walked three batters, and struck out five.
John Kwiatkowski entered out of the bullpen to pitch in the ninth and walked one batter.
Next up, Boston College and Miami play the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACC Network.