How to Watch: Boston College Baseball's Home Series Against Miami
The Boston College Eagles (21-20, 9-12 ACC) baseball team wraps up a five-game home stand with a series against the Miami Hurricanes (24-18, 9-9 ACC) this weekend.
The Eagles are coming off a 5-4 come from behind win over UMass Lowell after first baseman Vince Cimini walked it off with an RBI single on Wednesday night.
On the other hand, the Hurricanes are looking to get back in the win column after suffering a 5-4 midweek loss to FIU on Wednesday.
Boston College is celebrating Alumni Weekend during this series as well as playing its annual ALS Awareness Game on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
The game is played each year in honor of former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who passed away from ALS in 2019 at the age of 34. This will be the program's 13th annual ALS Awareness Game.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Miami:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, April 25 at 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 26 at noon
Sunday, April 27 at noon
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. (Friday and Saturday); Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. (Sunday)
TV: ACCNX (Friday); ACC Network (Saturday); ESPNU (Sunday)
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes suffered a 5-4 midweek loss to the FIU Panthers 5-4 on Wednesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 5-4 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from March 11-13, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won the series, dropping the first game 12-11 and taking the next two 11-3 and 12-2.