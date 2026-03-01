Boston College Diamond Sports Suffer Road Losses: The Rundown
Boston College’s diamond sports had a rough outing on Saturday.
After blowing a two-run lead to UNC and losing 10-9 on Friday night, the Eagles softball team lost the series on Saturday with a 5-4 defeat to the Tar Heels.
The game was knotted at 4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning and UNC walked it off on a fielder’s choice.
As for Birdball, Boston College suffered an 11-5 loss to FGCU on Saturday to force a rubber match.
FGCU plated 10 of its 11 runs over two total innings, three in the opening frame and seven in the fourth.
Both teams wrap up their series’ on Sunday.
The Rundown: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026:
- Class of 2027 athlete Joshua Banks has received an offer from Boston College. Banks is a product of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.
- Class of 2027 athlete Noah Rao has been invited to Boston College's camps this summer. Rao plays wide receiver and safety and attends Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H.
- Boston College quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso did a presentation at the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Coaches Clinic on Saturday.
Boston College Eagles Saturday Scores:
- Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships
1 Mile- Mateo Bianchi, 7th Place, 4:03.98
800 M- Owen Pett, 7th Place, 1:49.16
3000 M- Theodor Schucht, 6th Place, 7:51.67
- Women's Track and Field:Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships
4x400 M Relay- Boston College, 3rd Place, 3:32.49
400 M- Sydney Segalla, 1st Place, 51.40
3000 M- Kyra Holland, 13th Place, 9:11.53
- Women's Hockey: No. 6 Vermont 3, Boston College 1
- Softball: UNC 5, Boston College 4
- Baseball: FGCU 11, Boston College 5
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 12 Boston College 11, No. 9 Clemson 9
- Men's Basketball: Miami 76, Boston College 54
- Women's Tennis: Syracuse 5, Boston College 0
- Men's Hockey: Boston University 5, No. 10 Boston College 1
Boston College Eagles Sunday Schedule:
- Softball: Boston College at UNC | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Virginia Tech | noon
- Baseball: Boston College at FGCU | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
188 days.
On This Day in Boston College History:
March 1, 1905: Joe McKenney, who played football at Boston College and later coached the football program from 1928-34, was born in Boston.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“Both sides of my family had come from Ireland in the 19th century for the same reason: There was nothing to eat over there. Since then, I've tried to make up for the potato famine by making the potato the only vegetable that passes these lips.”Art Donovan
We'll Leave You With This:
Check Us Out On:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: For Boston
- YouTube: For Boston
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
- Instagram: @bostoncollegeonsi
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1