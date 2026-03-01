Boston College Diamond Sports Suffer Road Losses: The Rundown

Boston College’s diamond sports had a rough outing on Saturday.

After blowing a two-run lead to UNC and losing 10-9 on Friday night, the Eagles softball team lost the series on Saturday with a 5-4 defeat to the Tar Heels.

The game was knotted at 4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning and UNC walked it off on a fielder’s choice.

As for Birdball, Boston College suffered an 11-5 loss to FGCU on Saturday to force a rubber match.

FGCU plated 10 of its 11 runs over two total innings, three in the opening frame and seven in the fourth.

Both teams wrap up their series’ on Sunday.

Final



FGCU 11

BC 5 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 1, 2026

The Rundown: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026:

Class of 2027 athlete Joshua Banks has received an offer from Boston College. Banks is a product of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.

Class of 2027 athlete Noah Rao has been invited to Boston College's camps this summer. Rao plays wide receiver and safety and attends Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H.

Thank you @elikosanovich_ for the personal invitation to come check Boston College out. Can’t wait to compete! pic.twitter.com/pxMDbbxeNH — Noah Rao (@noahrao9) February 28, 2026

Boston College quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso did a presentation at the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Coaches Clinic on Saturday.

Boston College Eagles Saturday Scores:

Men's Track and Field: Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

1 Mile- Mateo Bianchi, 7th Place, 4:03.98

800 M- Owen Pett, 7th Place, 1:49.16

3000 M- Theodor Schucht, 6th Place, 7:51.67

Women's Track and Field:Boston College at ACC Indoor Championships

4x400 M Relay- Boston College, 3rd Place, 3:32.49

400 M- Sydney Segalla, 1st Place, 51.40

3000 M- Kyra Holland, 13th Place, 9:11.53

Softball: UNC 5, Boston College 4

Baseball: FGCU 11, Boston College 5

Women's Tennis: Syracuse 5, Boston College 0

Boston College Eagles Sunday Schedule:

Softball: Boston College at UNC | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Boston College at Virginia Tech | noon

Baseball: Boston College at FGCU | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

188 days.

On This Day in Boston College History:

March 1, 1905: Joe McKenney, who played football at Boston College and later coached the football program from 1928-34, was born in Boston.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Both sides of my family had come from Ireland in the 19th century for the same reason: There was nothing to eat over there. Since then, I've tried to make up for the potato famine by making the potato the only vegetable that passes these lips.” Art Donovan

