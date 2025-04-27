Boston College Baseball Swept by Miami
The Boston College Eagles (21-23, 9-15 ACC) baseball team suffered a sweep to the Miami Hurricanes (27-18, 12-9 ACC) after losing the series finale 3-2 at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles struck first, plating a run in the bottom half of the first inning on a bases-loaded drawn walk by second baseman Adam Magpoc.
Prior to the score, Boston College loaded the bases on a single, a drawn walk, and reaching base on a fielding error.
The Eagles extended their lead in the fifth 2-0 on a solo home run by left fielder Colin Larson.
Boston College maintained its lead throughout a majority of the game, however a rough eighth inning shifted the contest in favor of the Hurricanes.
Miami started the inning with leadoff single by shortstop Jake Ogden and left fielder Max Galvin followed it up by reaching base on a fielding error by Magpoc.
Third baseman Daniel Cuvet gave the Hurricanes the 3-2 lead on a three-run home run down the right field line.
Boston College had a chance to come back in the ninth as the team put the game-tying run on base with a single by designated hitter Kyle Wolff, but a fly out by first baseman Vince Cimini ended the game.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, he went seven scoreless innings and allowed five hits, one walk, and one strikeout.
Closer Joey Ryan entered out of the bullpen in the eighth and pitched the remainder of the contest. He allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), and struck out one batter. Ryan was credited with the loss.
Sunday’s game was the program’s 13th annual ALS Awareness Game, honoring the life and legacy of former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who passed away in 2019 from ALS at the age of 34.
Next up, Boston College takes on the UMass Minutemen on Tuesday afternoon in Round 2 of the Beanpot. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.
