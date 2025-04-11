Boston College Baseball to Wear Marathon Jerseys vs Notre Dame, The Rundown: April 11, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles baseball team is getting ready for a three-game series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this weekend.
On Thursday, the team revealed the jerseys it will wear for the set.
Boston College will wear its blue and yellow Boston Marathon jerseys to celebrate One Boston Day.
One Boston Day is annually observed on April 15 to honor the victims, survivors, first responders, and everyone impacted by the Boston Marathon Bombings in 2013.
Today's Schedule:
- Softball: Boston College vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Notre Dame | 4 p.m.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Thursday, April 10.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
141 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse is celebrating its "Pink Game" on Saturday against Virginia. It will also be Senior Day.
- Class of 2027 athlete Cade Cooper will visit Chestnut Hill on Saturday. Cooper is a product of Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Penn.
- Former Boston College running back Kye Robichaux did some work at Beckwith Sports Academy in Atlanta, Ga.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“We're going to run into that during the playoffs. We're going to be tired. We're going to be more beaten up than we are now, so we can't use that as an excuse. We have to get ourselves ready to go.”- Bill Guerin
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published