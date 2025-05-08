Boston College Baseball Travels to UMass Lowell For Pair of Non-Conference Games
The Boston College Eagles (23-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team is taking a small break from conference play as it heads to LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass., to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (17-30, 8-13 AE) this weekend.
The series will be a two-game set. The first contest is set for Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET while the finale will be on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Neither will be aired.
The Eagles will be looking to bounce back and build some momentum after suffering a series loss to the Stanford Cardinal last weekend. Boston College dropped the opening game 2-0 and the finale 11-7. It took the middle game 6-2.
UMass Lowell is also looking for a victory to snap its four-game losing streak. In the skid, the River Hawks suffered a series sweep at the hands of UAlbany and most recently lost its midweek game to Northeastern on Wednesday 9-3.
Boston College leads the season series 2-0. In the first matchup on April 9, the Eagles defeated the River Hawks 3-1 after a pair of RBI singles from Josiah Ragsdale and Adam Magpoc as well as a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Kyle Wolff.
In the second game of the year, Boston College beat UMass Lowell 5-4 on April 23 in a ninth inning comeback. After the River Hawks went in front in the top of the ninth, the Eagles scored two runs to seal the win on two RBI singles by Wolff and Vince Cimini.
The games mark the start of a five-game road trip to end the regular season for Boston College. After the set, the Eagles will head to Berkeley, Calif., for a series against Cal from May 15-17.
After that, the Eagles will head to Durham, N.C., for their run in the 2025 ACC Tournament from May 20-25.
As for UMass Lowell, the contests mark the team’s last home games of the season. The River Hawks will end their season on a four-game road trip with a midweek game at Rhode Island on May 13 and a series at NJIT before the America East Tournament from May 21-24.