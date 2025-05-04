Boston College Baseball Drops Rubber Match to Stanford
The Boston College Eagles (23-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team dropped its rubber match to the Stanford Cardinal (24-20, 9-18 ACC) 11-7 on Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinal’s offense exploded from the jump, scoring all 11 runs in the first four innings.
In the opening frame, Stanford put its first run on the board on a solo home run by shortstop Temo Becerra.
The team followed that up with a monster six-run second inning to extend the lead 7-0.
The scoring started with an RBI groundout by catcher Luke Lavin, a two-RBI single by center fielder Ethan Hott, a sacrifice fly by Becerra, an RBI single by second baseman Jimmy Nati, and left fielder Tatum Marsh scored on a wild pitch.
In the third, the Cardinal tacked on three more runs on a two-RBI double by Hott and an RBI single by Becerra to make Stanford’s advantage 10-0.
The final run of the day for Stanford was in the fourth on an RBI groundout by designated hitter JJ Moran to secure the team’s 11 total runs.
Boston College chipped away at its deficit throughout the remainder of the game, but could not do enough to complete a comeback attempt.
The Eagles put their first run on the board in the sixth when center fielder Josiah Ragsdale scored on a fielding error. Second baseman Vince Cimini added on another run to make the score 11-2 on an RBI single.
In the eighth, Cimini knocked in his second RBI of the day on a single. Left fielder Adam Magpoc followed that up with an RBI single and third baseman Patrick Roche hit a sacrifice fly to make it an 11-6 ballgame.
Boston College put its final run onto the board in the ninth on a solo home run by designated hitter Kyle Wolff to cement the 11-7 final score.
Pitcher Kyle Kipp started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, Kipp went 1.2 innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out one.
JD Ogden, Dylan Howanitz, Jacob Burnham, Peter Schaefer, Cesar Gonzalez, Tyler Mudd, and Aidan Harrington entered out of the bullpen. Kipp earned the loss, moving him to 3-3 on the year.
Next up, Boston College travels to Lowell, Mass., to start a two-game series with the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET.