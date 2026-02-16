Boston College Baseball Wraps Up Puerto Rico Challenge With Win Over Washington

The Boston College Eagles (2-1) baseball team wrapped up its run in the Puerto Rico Challenge with a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Washington Huskies (0-3) on Sunday night.

The Eagles got the scoring going in the bottom of the first inning. After Boston College got two base runners on, designated hitter Kyle Wolff hit an RBI single to put the team up 1-0 early.

Boston College extended its lead in the second 4-0 as it plated three runs. The first two came off a two-RBI triple by shortstop Julio Solier and the other came off a sacrifice fly by first baseman Nick Wang.

After two scoreless frames, the Eagles added to their advantage in the fifth with another three-run inning. Wang blasted a solo home run to left field to make it a 5-0 ballgame and right fielder Jack Toomey hit a two-run home run to give Boston College a 7-0 lead.

Prior to Toomey’s blast, third baseman Ty Mainolfi reached base after drawing a four-pitch walk.

In the sixth, Mainolfi hit a sacrifice fly which brought home left fielder Colin Larson from third. The Eagles loaded up the bases in the inning with two drawn walks by Larson and Wang and a single by Solier.

Boston College scored its final two runs in the seventh to earn the run-rule win. Catcher Gunnar Johnson reached after being hit by a pitch and Larson drew a walk. The Eagles did a double steal to place both runners in scoring position and second baseman Sean Martinez ended the game with a two-RBI single into right-center field to cement the 10-0 victory.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In his first outing of the season, the graduate pitched five scoreless frames and allowed four hits and one walk as well as struck out four batters.

Chase Hartsell entered out of the bullpen and pitched the remainder of the game. The freshman went two innings and allowed just one walk. He struck out a pair of batters.

With the win, the Eagles go 2-1 in the Puerto Rico Challenge. Boston College defeated Seton Hall 6-4 on Opening Day and lost to Houston 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Next up, Boston College travels to Spartanburg, S.C., to take on the Cornell Big Red on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

