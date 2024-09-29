Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku Records Career-Best Game, The Rundown: September 29, 2024
The Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) football team defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 21-20 on Saturday afternoon, breaking the Hilltoppers three-game winning streak.
The player at the center of the Eagles success was defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. In the game, the senior tallied 14 total tackles (10 solo and four assisted), four tackles for loss, and three sacks which included a strip sack.
The Williamstown, N.J., native’s performance was a career-best.
According to Boston College Football via X, Ezeiruaku recorded a career-high in tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: at Women’s Atlantic Coast Championships Round 1 (Providence, R.I.), at Danmark Trophy (New London, Conn.), at BU Invite (Boston, Mass.) | TBD
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Fall Foliage | TBD
- Men’s Golf: Boston College in UConn Invitational | Hampden, Mass. | 9:20 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at UNC | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Louisville | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: Boston College 1, Louisville 0.
- Football: Boston College 21, Western Kentucky 20.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 5, Stonehill 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
12 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College quarterback Grayson James became the first BC QB to run and pass for a touchdown in his Eagles debut since 2015.
- Alumni Stadium recorded an attendance of 41,403 on Saturday afternoon.
- The Boston College men’s basketball team showed up at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.
