Boston College Extends Offer to 2026 CB Xavier Myers, The Rundown: May 19, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Eagles extended an offer this week to 2026 cornerback prospect Xavier Myers from Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland. He is rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 114 player in the nation and the No. 28 player in the state.
He currently holds eight offers, Army, Albany, Akron, East Carolina, Monmouth, Temple and Towson, but has yet to line up any official visits yet.
As of now, Boston College has 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is expected to welcome a massive crop of official visitors to Chestnut Hill this summer.
Monday's Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Results:
No games scheduled.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
103 Days
Did You Notice?
- Several Eagles football players officially graduated this weekend.
- 2027 running back Michael Price from Doylestown, Pennsylvania announced this weekend that he will make the trip to Chestnut Hill for Bill O'Brien's mega camp on June 1st.
Special Media:
