Boston College Extends Offer to 2028 WR Landon Cooper, The Rundown: May 12, 2025
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have been extremely active in not only the upcoming recruiting class, but the 2027 and 2028 classes as well.
This week, the trend continued as the Eagles extended yet another offer to a 2028 prospect, wide receiver Landon Cooper from Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Though unranked as a prospect, the rising sophomore target already stands at 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. and has shown some excellent potential.
Just this week, Boston College extended 13 scholarship offers to players from the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. As of now, the Eagles already hold 13 commitments in the 2026 class and three in the class of 2027.
Monday's Schedule:
Men's Golf at NCAA Regional Championship
Sunday's Results:
Baseball: Boston College 5, UMass Lowell 0
Women's Lacrosse: Boston College 10, Stony Brook 7
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
110 days
Did You Notice?
- The Eagles extended an offer this week Aiden Ezeiruaku, brother of former Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku. Aiden is a 2028 edge rusher prospect who currently stands 6-foot-1, 185 lbs.
- Boston College women's lacrosse won against Stony Brook and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championship.
Special Media:
