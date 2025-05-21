Boston College Football Official Visitor Tracker
Take a look at which 2026 prospects the Eagles are expected to welcome to campus this summer for official visits.
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff got off to an early jump on the 2026 recruiting class this year, and have continued to find success throughout the spring and early part of summer. With 13 commitments already, the Eagles are ranked among the top 25 classes in the nation, but are far from finished.
Boston College is expected to host a massive crop of talented prospects for official visits this summer. Take a look at when each of them will make their trips to Chestnut Hill.
May 30th through June 1st
- 3-Star LB Ja'Dyn Williams
- 3-Star EDGE Dominic Funke - Committed to Boston College on 01/15/2025
- 3-Star DL Logan Nagle
- 3-Star ATH Alex Willis
- 3-Star DL Mac Fitzgerald - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2025
- 3-Star WR Santana Carlos - Set to commit on July 1st
- 3-Star EDGE Josiah Anyansi
- 3-Star DL Jermaine Polk
- 3-Star ATH Somad Eaddy
- K Harran Zureikat
June 5th (Thursday)
- 3-Star EDGE Prin Fox
June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star OT Kai Pritchard - Named Boston College as a finalist on 12/03/2024, Unofficially visited on 03/23/2025
- 3-Star WR Nyqir Helton
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Visited Boston College on 04/06/2025 for spring practice
- 3-Star LB Rocky Cummings
- DL Carmelo McKenzie
- RB Sedric Addison - Visited Boston College on 04/07/2025 for Spring Practice
June 13th through June 15th
- 3-Star OT Marky Walbridge
- 3-Star TE William Vaughn
- 3-Star WR Massiah Mingo
- 3-Star WR Kortez Rupert
- CB Za'Marion West
- LB Zykir Moore
- RB Zamarcus Lindley
June 20th through 22nd
- 4-Star EDGE Carter Gooden - Visited Boston College on 01/19/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Mason Leak - Committed to Boston College on 10/03/2024
- 3-Star RB Jamal Rule
- 3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Committed to Boston College on 05/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Brayden Allen - Received in-home visit on 05/05/2025
- 3-Star DL Deuce Alailefaleula
- 3-Star OL Dean Ruksnaitis - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2024
- 3-Star EDGE Sarrel Howard
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
