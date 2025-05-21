BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Official Visitor Tracker

Take a look at which 2026 prospects the Eagles are expected to welcome to campus this summer for official visits.

Mason Woods

Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A detailed view of the helmets of the Boston College Eagles before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff got off to an early jump on the 2026 recruiting class this year, and have continued to find success throughout the spring and early part of summer. With 13 commitments already, the Eagles are ranked among the top 25 classes in the nation, but are far from finished.

Boston College is expected to host a massive crop of talented prospects for official visits this summer. Take a look at when each of them will make their trips to Chestnut Hill.

May 30th through June 1st

June 5th (Thursday)

June 6th through June 8th

June 13th through June 15th

June 20th through 22nd

2026 Football Commitments

  1. CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
  2. CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
  3. DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
  4. EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
  5. EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
  6. OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
  7. OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
  8. OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
  9. OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
  10. QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
  11. RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
  12. WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
  13. ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)

Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

