Boston College Extends Offer to Rising 2026 Small Forward: The Rundown
While the Boston College football team has put together an action packed summer, Earl Grant and the Eagles' basketball team have been somewhat quiet.
That ended this weekend as Boston College extended its eighth scholarship offer of the 2026 class, offering Jalyn Collingwood out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC. He took to social media on July 11 to share the news.
Though unranked as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, Collingwood is an athletic, 6-foot-5, 190 lb. wing that can both shoot and attack the basket and is also a strong defender. As a junior for the prominent prep program out of Washington DC, he averaged just over 13 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Though his stat line may be a bit underwhelming, his shooting percentages paint the picture of an efficient player with the ability to help his team in multiple situations. Collingwood shot 49 percent from the field in 2024 and was 40 percent from beyond the arc.
As a senior this season, the lengthy wing will likely see an opportunity for an increased impact on his team's games, meaning he could see an improved stat line from his junior year.
As of now, Boston College men's basketball holds no commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but is coming off a year in which the Eagles signed three talented freshman and welcomed four impressive transfer portal prospects to Chestnut Hill.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, July 14.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, July 13.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
47 days.
Did You Notice?
- Through Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft no Eagles players or prospects have been selected. Pitchers A.J. Colarusso, JD Ogden, Joey Ryan and Sean Hard as well as outfielder Josiah Ragsdale remain on the board heading into Day 2 which will resume on at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Stay up to date with round 4-20 of the draft by checking out our Live Blog of the event.
- Boston College softball earned a commitment from shortstop/outfielder Kaeliana DePerio out of Kimball High School in Tracy, California. She originally committed to Saint Francis University in September of 2024, but reopened her recruitment earlier this year.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I have little use for the classroom drone. Men who are stupid in their studies are stupid on the football field."- Frank Cavanaugh
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social