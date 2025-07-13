Live Blog: Boston College in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft begins on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Ga.
The opening night will be the first three rounds followed by rounds 4-20 on Monday morning.
In total, there will be 615 selections in this year’s draft.
The Eagles have three players eligible to be selected this year, pitcher A.J. Colarusso, pitcher JD Ogden, pitcher Joey Ryan, outfielder Josiah Ragsdale, and pitcher Sean Hard.
Last year, Boston College had two picks in the draft, outfielder Cameron Leary, who was taken No. 286 overall (10th round) by the Oakland Athletics and pitcher John West, who was picked as the No. 374 overall selection (12th round) by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Live Blog:
Pre-Draft
- The 2025 MLB Draft is set to start at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network, MLB.com, and ESPN.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College in 2025 MLB Draft
When: Sunday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET (Rounds 1-3) and Monday July 14 at 11:30 a.m. (Rounds 4-20)
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: Rounds 1-3- MLB Network, MLB.com, ESPN; Rounds 4-20: MLB.com
First 5 Picks: (1) Washington Nationals, (2) Los Angeles Angels, (3) Seattle Mariners, (4) Colorado Rockies, (5) St. Louis Cardinals.
2024 Boston College Draftees: OF Cameron Leary- 10th round (No. 286 overall) by Oakland Athletics; RHP John West- 12th round (No. 374 overall) by Arizona Diamondbacks.
2025 Boston College Potential Picks: P A.J. Colarusso, P JD Ogden, OF Josiah Ragsdale, P Joey Ryan, P Sean Hard.