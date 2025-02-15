BC Bulletin

Boston College Falls in OT to Northeastern: The Rundown, February 15, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Boston College defender Jade Arnone corrals the puck against Northeastern on Saturday. The Eagles ended up losing 5-4 in overtime.
Boston College women’s hockey team jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but couldn’t maintain that lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to No. 15 Northeastern on Saturday.

Gaby Roy scored a power play goal less than 60 seconds into the game and Tricia Piku put the Eagles up 2-0 61 seconds later. Northeastern, however, was able to tie game on back-to-back power play goals in the first and second periods.

Kate Ham gave Boston College the lead again with a goal five minutes into the second period, but Northeastern’s Skylar Irving and Eloise Caron scored goals to take the lead headed into the final period of play.

Sammy Taber was able to tie the game for Boston College six and a half minutes into the third period, which sent the game into overtime. Shannon would score the game-winning goal for Northeastern less than two minutes into the overtime period to hand the Eagles the 5-4 loss.

Boston College will have a chance at avenging Friday’s loss on Sunday when the Eagles face Northeastern again at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Men’s Track and Field: Boston College at David Hemery Valentine Invite, Boston, Mass., All Day

Women’s Track and Field: Boston College at David Hemery Valentine Invite, Boston, Mass., All Day

Skiing: Boston College at Middlebury Carnival (Giant Slalom), Ripton, Vt.

Softball: Boston College vs. Providence College, Gainesville, Fla., 9 a.m.; Boston College vs. Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College at Northwestern, 1 p.m., B1G+

Men’s Basketball: Boston College at North Carolina State, 2 p.m., ACCN

Baseball: Boston College at University of South Carolina-Upstate, 2 p.m.

Men’s Hockey: Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Men’s Track and Field: Boston College at Eagle Elite Invitational

Women’s Track and Field: Boston College at Eagle Elite Invitational

Skiing: Boston College at Middlebury Carnival (Giant Slalom), Ripton, Vt.

Softball: Boston College 2, Binghamton University 0

Baseball: University of South Carolina-Upstate 2, Boston College 0

Men’s Hockey: UMass 3, Boston College 2

Women’s Hockey: Northeastern 5, Boston College 4 (OT)

Women’s Tennis: Wisconsin vs. Boston College

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener

197 days

Eagles Quote of the Day

“It was 3:15 in the afternoon, February 15, 1941, I’ll never forget the date or the time. I walked into the same administration building where I had registered for classes 14 years earlier. I signed a contract to coach football at Notre Dame. I was at Notre Dame under the Golden Dome with Our Lady as protection.”

Frank Leahy

Published
